J.R. Lee

J.R. Lee was born in Butler County, Missouri on November 22, 1944, the son of the late Fred and Edna Wade Lee. On March 5, 1971, he was united in marriage to Wanda Barrier, who survives. Mr. Lee departed this life on May 15, 2018, at the age of 73 years, 5 months, and 23 days.

In his lifetime, Mr. Lee lived in Butler County, Missouri, Arkansas for more than 20 years, and the Savannah area since 1987. He was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church in Harrisburg, Arkansas, and served his country in the United States Army. He served from May 15, 1968 to May 14, 1970, touring in Vietnam from October 26, 1968 to October 21, 1969. Mr. Lee enjoyed hunting, fishing, helping other people, and spending time with his grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, Wanda, of 47 years, Mr. Lee is survived by his daughter, Stacy Lee Bates of Quakertown, Pennsylvania and grandchildren, Lance Lee Bates and Bethany Rose Bates.

A Graveside Service were held on May 18, 2018 at 11:00 AM at the Walnut Grove Cemetery in Savannah, Tennessee with Jimmy McGee officiating.