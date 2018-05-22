Jerry Lee Delk

Jerry Lee Delk, age 75 of Springville, Tennessee passed away Thursday, May 3, 2018 at his residence. His memorial service will be 11:00 AM Saturday, June 2, 2018 at First Presbyterian Church with Rev. Carol Wade and Rev. Arthur Lodge officiating. Visitation will be after 10:00 AM Saturday, June 2, 2018 prior to the service at the church.

Jerry Lee Delk was born August 12, 1942 in Muncie, Indiana to the late Carlos and Dora Delk. On March 7, 1964 he married Carol Blocher Delk and she preceded him in death on July 22, 2011.

Mr. Delk is survived by a daughter, Corey Delk Riccardi (Doug) of Clearwater, Florida; a son, Cobey Delk of Nashville, Tennessee; four grandchildren: Matthew, Meredith, and Marshall Riccardi and Riley Savannah Delk; one brother-in-law, Emmett (Marcia) Blocher of Cullman, AL; and one sister-in-law, Patricia Wade Delk of Muncie, IN.

Besides his parents and wife, Mr. Delk was also preceded in death by two brothers: Kenny Delk in 2015 and Eugene Delk in 1935.

Jerry and his family moved to Paris, TN in 1975 from Muncie, IN when he founded a business to represent manufacturers in the lamp and lighting and automotive industries. Jerry loved all sports and he was a fan of HCHS Patriot football. He was a daily reader of the Paris PI and a loyal customer of the Southside Café. Jerry was a long time member of the Rotary Club.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jerry’s honor to:

Rotary Club’s Bill Caldwell Good Citizenship Scholarship

Attn: Mr. David Flowers

P.O. Box 1000

Paris, TN 38242