JMCSS superintendent sits down to discuss his first year leading the district

JACKSON, Tenn. — As the year comes to a close, the leader of the Jackson-Madison County School System says he’s happy to be home.

“It’s good to come home. It’s been everything my family and I hoped it would be,” Dr. Eric Jones said.

Jones is completing his first year as the leader of the district. He says this first year has been rewarding.

“I’m most proud of our community. There has been a lot of traction and attention shown to our school system in a positive direction. Our teachers have really bought into the work that’s happening inside the classrooms,” Jones said.

Jones says he came into the year with a goal.

“School climate and culture was high on the list,” Jones said

Jones says the feeling inside the classroom from the principals down to the students was very important. He says that has improved, but it’s not where it should be.

Story continued below

He also says the district put new procedures in for the year.

“We implemented a new instructional framework designed on literacy; also, our program alignment and workforce development,” Jones said.

Jones kicked off the year holding community meetings, hearing from parents and getting feedback. He says it’s something his team wants to get back to doing.

“We need to do more of it. Quite frankly, we started out doing great with it, but then the job took over. This summer, we need to get back on the trail and listen to the feedback from the community,” Jones said.

WBBJ asked how has progress been on improving the buildings. Many are more than 50-years-old.

“It’s slow moving, but it’s moving forward and we are still moving toward our capital plan. We have identified a significant amount of needs,” Jones said.

The majority of Jackson-Madison County School Board members are not seeking reelection, something Jones says might not be a bad thing.

“I think it could be a positive thing. I think it’s all about building relationships and sitting down with each board member (and) finding out what they wish to accomplish,” Jones said.

Jones says he is eager and ready to continue to lead the district for years to come.

“My mindset is to say humble and hungry. Don’t let the first year be the best year we have. It’s all about progress and moving forward,” Jones said.