Johnny Lee DeShazier

Johnny Lee was a diesel mechanic and had also done landscaping. He loved to watch wrestling on Monday and Tuesday nights, and especially loved his grandkids.

He is survived by his wife, Lucy DeShazier; daughters, April DeShazier, whom he called “Big Girl” and Candice Beavers, whom he called “Piglet” ; sons, Andrew Beavers, and Billy Joe Beavers; sister, Norma Jean Wood, all of Savannah, Tennessee; and grandchildren, John Belk, Michael DeShazier, Charles Belk, Hunter Beavers, Kaden Beavers, and Billy Beavers, Jr.

In addition to his parents, Johnny Lee was preceded in death by a grandchild, Bobbie Jean Beavers; brothers, Billy Lewis DeShazier and Michael Cleveland DeShazier; and grandparents, Lewis and Nettie Pearl DeShazier.

Services will be held on May 26, 2018 at 1:00 PM at Shackelford Funeral Directors of Savannah in Savannah, Tennessee, with Brent Colley officiating. Burial will follow in the Savannah Cemetery at Savannah, Tennessee