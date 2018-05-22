Johnny Lee DeShazier
Johnny Lee DeShazier departed this life on Saturday, May 5, 2018, at the age of 58 years, 3 months, and 21 days. He was born in Hardin County, Tennessee on January 14, 1960, the son of the late Billy Lee DeShazier and Katharion Lois DeShazier Arnold. On June 30, 1986, he was united in marriage to Lucy Virginia Beavers, who survives.
Johnny Lee was a diesel mechanic and had also done landscaping. He loved to watch wrestling on Monday and Tuesday nights, and especially loved his grandkids.
He is survived by his wife, Lucy DeShazier; daughters, April DeShazier, whom he called “Big Girl” and Candice Beavers, whom he called “Piglet” ; sons, Andrew Beavers, and Billy Joe Beavers; sister, Norma Jean Wood, all of Savannah, Tennessee; and grandchildren, John Belk, Michael DeShazier, Charles Belk, Hunter Beavers, Kaden Beavers, and Billy Beavers, Jr.
In addition to his parents, Johnny Lee was preceded in death by a grandchild, Bobbie Jean Beavers; brothers, Billy Lewis DeShazier and Michael Cleveland DeShazier; and grandparents, Lewis and Nettie Pearl DeShazier.
Services will be held on May 26, 2018 at 1:00 PM at Shackelford Funeral Directors of Savannah in Savannah, Tennessee, with Brent Colley officiating. Burial will follow in the Savannah Cemetery at Savannah, Tennessee