Local guidance counselor wishes students well with 500-plus personal, hand-written notes

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — Students at a local elementary school receive a special farewell from their guidance counselor.

Franklin Davenport from Haywood Elementary School in Brownsville has written a personal note to every one of his 500-plus students over the past few months, since he decided this will be his last year at the school.

In the letters, he tells the students how important they are and encourages them to keep up the good work in school. He also describes the special relationship he has with each of them.

“He’s usually in the hallways, so whenever we see him he’s always saying, ‘Hey, Mandy!” And he’s seeing what we’re doing,” third grader Mandy Butner said.

Davenport says that even though he is leaving the school, he wants all the students to discover the leaders in themselves.