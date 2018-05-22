Maggie Barnett

On May 9, 1951 she was united in marriage to Sherman Barnett, who preceded his wife in death on May 25, 1963.

Mrs. Barnett was a hard worker all her life, worked many long hours to provide for her family She retired after 40 plus years from Brown Shoe Factory. After they closed, she went to work as a cook for Nixon Elementary for 12 years, where she loved all the children. She was a member of Pyburn Union Church, and she spent years teaching to junior kids. She was a good Christian woman, devoted to her Lord, her family and her grandchildren. Mrs. Barnett was a very good cook and loved it !

She departed this life surrounded by her family on May 12, 2018 in Savannah, Tennessee at the age of 90 years, 8 months and 21 days.

Mrs. Barnett is survived by her daughter, Linda Wood and her husband Dennis of Savannah, Tennessee; two grandchildren, Jason Wood and his wife Amy of Soddy Daisy, Tennessee and Justin Wood and his wife Lacy of Savannah, Tennessee; four great grandchildren, Braxton Wood, Maggie Wood, Leah Wood and Alice Wood; one sister, Gerneal Goodman of Savannah, Tennessee and one brother, James (Edd) Bachuss of Savannah, Tennessee.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by one sister, Myrtle Frances Bachuss and five brothers, Elmer, Wallace, John, J. B., and Gernel Bachuss.

Services were held on May 14, 2018 at 1:00 PM at Pyburn Union Church in Savannah, Tennessee, with Harry Nolen and Tony Polk officiating. Burial will follow in the Pyburn Cemetery at Savannah, Tennessee