Mary Elizabeth Adams was born in Hardin County, Tennessee on June 14, 1929 the daughter of the late Cemone and Tennie Rose Rhodes.

She was united in marriage to James Adams, who preceded his wife in death on September 7, 1969.

Mrs. Adams was a homemaker and was of the Pentecostal faith. When she was younger she liked to travel and cook. Mrs. Adams loved to keep a clean house. She loved life and preached the Word to her grandchildren.

Mrs. Adams departed this life on May 16, 2018 in Memphis, Tennessee at the age of 88 years, 11 months and 2 days.

She is survived by her three daughters, Elizabeth Eaton, Bonnie Anderson and Linda Jean Wilkerson, all of Savannah, Tennessee; 13 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Tammie McLin, two sisters, one brother, two grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Services were held on May 19, 2018 at 11:00 AM at Shackelford Funeral Directors of Savannah in Savannah, Tennessee, with Jason DeShazier officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Hermon Cemetery at Savannah, Tennessee