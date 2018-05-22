Mugshots : Madison County : 5/21/18 – 5/22/18

1/17 Ronnie Minor Manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance

2/17 Chasity Clark Driving on revoked/suspended license

3/17 Crystal Poquette Failure to comply

4/17 David Kincaid False imprisonment, aggravated domestic assault



5/17 Eric Lucy Failure to appear

6/17 Jimmie Echoles Shoplifting-theft of property

7/17 Jorvis Taylor Public intoxication

8/17 Keith Robinson Simple domestic assault



9/17 Loronzo Bowers Simple domestic assault, aggravated domestic assault, failure to comply

10/17 Marty Deberry Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

11/17 Nikki Newman Failure to appear, failure to comply

12/17 Rico Dobbs Criminal trespass



13/17 Sabrina Hobbs Failure to appear

14/17 Shelby Shaw Driving on revoked/suspended license

15/17 Timothy Mayfield Schedule II drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

16/17 Troy Edgin Violation of probation



17/17 Xavius Owens Contempt of court



































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 5/21/18 and 7 a.m. on 5/22/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.