Mugshots : Madison County : 5/21/18 – 5/22/18 May 22, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/17Ronnie Minor Manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance Show Caption Hide Caption 2/17Chasity Clark Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 3/17Crystal Poquette Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 4/17David Kincaid False imprisonment, aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 5/17Eric Lucy Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 6/17Jimmie Echoles Shoplifting-theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 7/17Jorvis Taylor Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 8/17Keith Robinson Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 9/17Loronzo Bowers Simple domestic assault, aggravated domestic assault, failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 10/17Marty Deberry Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 11/17Nikki Newman Failure to appear, failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 12/17Rico Dobbs Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 13/17Sabrina Hobbs Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 14/17Shelby Shaw Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 15/17Timothy Mayfield Schedule II drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 16/17Troy Edgin Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 17/17Xavius Owens Contempt of court Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 5/21/18 and 7 a.m. on 5/22/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore