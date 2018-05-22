Oregon couple, Jackson resident indicted on drug trafficking charges

JACKSON, Tenn. — Three people have been indicted in U.S. District Court in Jackson after investigators found marijuana growing in a Madison County home.

William Bryan Cisco, 43, of Jackson, Michael Boutin, 58, of Oregon, and Tawni Boutin, 56, of Oregon, were indicted Monday by a federal grand jury.

According to a news release, investigators with Jackson-Madison County Metro Narcotics searched a home in Madison County and found a marijuana grow operation inside.

The release says investigators seized 20 pounds of marijuana and three pounds of butane hash oil from the home and a tour bus on the property.

Investigators also seized 11 firearms, $7,000, a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck, and the tour bus.

All three are charged with knowing and manufacturing or attempting to manufacture marijuana, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and attempting to possess with the intent to distribute marijuana and marijuana concentrates.

Cisco faces an additional charge of possession of a firearm in the furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Michael Boutin and Tawni Boutin have previously been featured on the Discovery Channel show “Weed Country” as marijuana farmers.