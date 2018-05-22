Police investigating after video goes viral of woman run over by car

JACKSON, Tenn.–Jackson police are investigating after a woman was run over by a car at a local mall…and it was all caught on camera.

In the viral video, Jackson police said two women got into an argument in the Old Hickory Mall parking lot, Sunday afternoon.

The video shows the driver running over the woman with her car. The woman then stands back up and starts slowly walking.

Jackson police say the woman suffered serious, but non life-threatening injuries.

The Jackson Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is looking into the case.