Summer activities mean learning doesn’t have to stop for local kids

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Boys & Girls Club of Jackson is gearing up for their summer program.

“We focus on the summer ‘brain gain’ instead of the summer learning loss,” Boys & Girls Club Executive Director Sabrina Anderson said.

Summer camp starts May 29 and ends July 13. They’ve got lots of activities planned that will take students all over Jackson.

“We’re going to be going swimming, we’ll go to the movies, we’ll be going to the Jackson Generals for the Super Splash Day,” Anderson said.

They’ll even visit the Boys & Girls Club in Brownsville for a game day.

The Jackson-Madison County Library is also preparing for their jam-packed summer.

“The library has eight weeks of summer library programs for all ages throughout the summer,” Jenci Spradlin, adult services librarian, said. “We kick that off June 2 and we end up on July 28, and there’s going to be things to do every single day of the week.”

The theme for the library this summer is “libraries rock.” They’ll host everything from movie sing-a-longs to a rock, paper, scissors tournament.

“Everything for our summer program is free,” Spradlin said. “And also with our summer program we have challenge sheets for different age groups with different activities to do.”

And every person that completes a challenge sheet will get a ticket for a free admission to the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville.

If you’re looking to get outside this summer, the City of Jackson has several playgrounds to take your kids to all summer long. The Recreation and Parks Department also has several things planned including soccer camps, tennis camps and even an astronomy party.