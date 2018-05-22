Virginia A. Parham Beasley

Virginia A. Parham Beasley, 86, died Friday, May 18, 2018 at Jackson Madison County Hospital. She was born in Jackson, TN to the parents of Lonnie and Maggie (Singley) Parham. Mrs. Beasley was retired as a Medical Transcriptionist. She was a member of Poplar Heights Baptist Church, past member of Eastern Star, she loved reading, playing cards with friends, and loved her family deeply.

She is survived by four daughters, Susan (Sonny) Witherspoon of Jackson, TN, Lonita Sterling of Toone, TN, Nancy Dunavan of Rogers, AR, and Mary (Donnie) Puckett of Valley Grand, AL, one sister, Martha Nell Brooks of Peoria, AZ, one brother in law Robert (Ramona) Beasley of Jackson, TN, three sisters in law, Nancy Senter of Jackson, TN, Carrie (Keith) Moffitt of Jackson, TN, and Mary (Wally) Hammer of Jackson, TN, 13 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and 4 great great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Beasley and two grandchildren, Amy Witherspoon and Charles Grantham.

SERVICES: A Graveside Life Appreciation Service will be held at 10 A.M. Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at Hollywood Cemetery in Jackson, TN with Rev. Dan Bruce Officiating.

