2 juveniles in custody after escape in Haywood County

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — Two juveniles are back in custody after they escaped while being transported through Haywood County.

The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed two juveniles escaped in Haywood County while being taken through the area by another agency.

The agency transporting the juveniles has not been confirmed.

The juveniles were taken into custody near exit 56 on Interstate 40.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the juveniles were still wearing ankle shackles when they escaped.