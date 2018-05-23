2 women charged with prostitution after undercover operation

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two women are facing prostitution charges after an undercover investigation in Jackson this week.

Chanda Dotson, 33, and Mauriesha Telford, 21, were arraigned in Jackson City Court Wednesday after arranging to meet an undercover investigator Tuesday at a north Jackson motel.

Court documents say the women agreed to meet with an investigator at the Red Roof Inn Tuesday for a massage. During a text message exchange, Dotson asked if she could bring another woman with her, court documents say.

Dotson arrived with Telford, and both women partially undressed, according to court documents.

Court documents say one of the women attempted to perform oral sex on the investigator, at which time the operation was terminated and both women were taken into custody.

Telford is charged with prostitution and impersonation of a licensed professional. Dotson is charged with promoting prostitution, prostitution, impersonating a licensed professional and simple possession of marijuana.

Telford remains in custody at the Madison County Criminal Justice Complex in lieu of $3,000 bond. Dotson is currently held at the Madison County Criminal Justice Complex in lieu of $4,000 bond.