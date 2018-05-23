Commemorative Air Force tour wraps up visit to West Tennessee

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn.–The Commemorative Air Force wrapped up their Airpower History Tour.

Wednesday was the final day to view the historic World War II planes at McKellar-Sipes Regional Airport.

Organizers with the tour said they visit around 30 cities each year, with the money raised to help keep the planes up and running.

Tour manager Jonathan Oliver said they had a great turnout here in West Tennessee and added how important it is to keep history alive.

“So its important that we bring these aircraft back out and remember the sacrifice that was made by those in World War 2 that fought for our freedoms,” said Oliver.

Oliver said the next stop on the tour is Huntsville, Alabama. He said they hope to come back to the Hub City in the future.