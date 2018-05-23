Jackson Transit Authority reveals potential changes to bus routes

JACKSON, Tenn.–Leaders with the Jackson Transit Authority host a public hearing..in regards to potential changes to bus routes.

Residents gathered at City Hall to express their questions and concerns. Many were concerned about the East Chester route, operating every hour instead of every 30 minutes.

Before any changes go into effect the proposal will go before the Jackson Transit board of directors, next Thursday.

JTA officials say you can pick up a copy of the proposed route changes at their main office.