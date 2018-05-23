Local hospital recognized as ‘baby-friendly’ facility

JACKSON, Tenn. — One local hospital has been recognized as “baby friendly.”

Jackson-Madison County General Hospital has been designated as a “baby-friendly” breastfeeding facility.

They are the first in West Tennessee to be designated, and one of only five across the state.

A spokesperson for the Tennessee Department of Health tells us it’s a team effort to receive this designation.

“Really making sure there’s that continuum of support from the time mom is pregnant, to the time she delivers and then gets ready to take that baby home,” Michael Warren, Tennessee Department of Health deputy commissioner, said.

The designation doesn’t just focus on breastfeeding but the overall support of a mother’s choice on how to feed her child.