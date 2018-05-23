Mugshots : Madison County : 5/22/18 – 5/23/18

1/20 Keith Jones Driving on revoked/suspended license

2/20 Angela Henly Assault

3/20 Atrol Campbell Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

4/20 Darrell Brown Unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon



5/20 Deandre Merriweather Schedule VI drug violations, violation of parole

6/20 Destion Rogers Simple domestic assault, vandalism, interference with emergency call

7/20 Estrada Parram Failure to appear

8/20 Jewel Moore Driving on revoked/suspended license



9/20 Joshua Manning Violation of probation, violation of community corrections

10/20 Lensey Collins Schedule VI drug violations, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia

11/20 Lorenzo Qawwi Unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, driving on revoked/suspended license

12/20 Parysyenne Mays Forgery



13/20 Regina Dunigan Vandalism

14/20 Samantha Jenkins Failure to appear, violation of probation

15/20 Shannon Christopher Violation of conditions of community supervision

16/20 Todd Englet Violation of probation



17/20 Tonya Voell Failure to appear

18/20 Trent-Reynolds

19/20 Vicki-Kent

20/20 Virginia-Kennamer









































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 5/22/18 and 7 a.m. on 5/23/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.