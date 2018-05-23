One Pan Mexican Chicken and Rice

2 T. Olive Oil

½ White Onion, Finely Diced

1 lb. boneless skinless chicken breast, cut in to bite size pieces

1 t. Salt, Pepper to taste

2 Clove Garlic, Minced

1 c. Uncooked Brown Rice

1 (10oz.) Can Red Enchilada Sauce

1 (10oz.) Can Diced Tomatoes and Green Chilies, Undrained

1 c. Water

½ t. Ground Cumin

1 c. Shredded Cheddar Cheese or Mexican Blend Cheese

Optional: Sour Cream, Tomatoes, and Avocado

Sauté onion in olive oil. Season chicken with salt and pepper.

Once onions soften, add chicken and garlic, and cook till chicken no longer pink.

Push chicken aside, add a little more olive oil and sauté for a few minutes.

Add enchilada sauce, tomatoes, water and cumin. Stir to combine. Bring mixture to a boil

then lower heat, cover and simmer for about 15 minutes or until rice is done and liquid is absorbed.

Stirring occasionally.

Remove from heat. Sprinkle cheese on top. Place lid on until cheese has melted. Serve with your

favorite toppings.