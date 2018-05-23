People come out to Storm Team 7 Weather Radio programming event

JACKSON, Tenn.– Chief Meteorologist Tom Meiners was at Kroger in Lynnwood Place Shopping Center, Wednesday evening in east Jackson for another WBBJ Storm Team 7 Weather Radio Programming events.

Many people came out to purchase a new Midland Weather Radio or to have their own radios programmed.

Many of us may have weather apps on our phones, but experts say a weather radio is the best way to receive weather warnings especially while your sleeping. The audible alarm can wake you to warn of a dangerous storm approaching you.