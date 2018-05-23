Philly Cheesesteak Foil Packs

1 lb. flank steak, thinly sliced

2 bell peppers, thinly sliced

1/2 onion, thinly sliced

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 tbsp. Italian seasoning

2 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

4 slices provolone

Chopped fresh parsley, for garnish

DIRECTIONS

Heat grill to medium-high. In a large bowl, toss together steak, peppers, onion, garlic, Italian seasoning, and olive oil and season with salt and pepper.

Place steak mixture in foil packs. Fold up packs and grill, 10 minutes.

Open packs, top with provolone, and cover grill to melt, 2 minutes.

Garnish with parsley and serve.