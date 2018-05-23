Protect the Protectors: First responders gifted home security devices

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — First responders work to protect us every day, but one company is hoping to protect them with a new device.

Madison County Fire Chief Eric Turner works multiple calls a day, but while he’s protecting others, there’s one thought in the back of his mind.

“When it’s night and you’re dealing with something, it’s always in the back of your mind, ‘Are things OK at home?'” Turner said.

But officers in the area like Turner can now rest easy while working long hours away from home.

“It’s just amazing to us they were able to make this happen,” Turner said.

First responders in Jackson and Madison County now have a total of 600 personal home security devices, thanks to a donation from State Farm and the company Canary.

“The officers talked about how they are not immune to the things they protect against,” State Farm Agent Alan Brown said.

Brown says Jackson was the first city in the state to get approved for the devices through the Protect the Protectors program.

“In 2016, we started campaigning for Jackson to be the next one,” Brown said. “We received approval last year but are just now seeing the fruits of it.”

First responders say the device will reassure them while they’re out helping others.

“It gives us peace of mind,” said Lt. Luke Finney with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. “Our homes are secure while we’re out securing your home.”

For Turner, he says the support from the community says it all.

“That means these local agents have done a good job and think enough of us to reach out and make it happen,” he said.

Representatives say since the Protect the Protectors program started in 2015, more than 10,000 home security devices have been donated to first responders.