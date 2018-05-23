Slow Cooker Chicken Tetrazzini

1.5 lbs. Chicken Breast

½ tsp. sea salt

¼ tsp. garlic powder

¼ tsp. black pepper

1½ tsp. dried tarragon

1 cup diced white onion

2 cups sliced mushrooms

1 cup chicken broth

1 (8-oz.) pkg. cream cheese, ⅓ less fat or regular

½ pound spaghetti (1/2 a box), cook according to package directions

1 (8-oz.) pkg. mozzarella cheese, grated (reduced-fat or regular)

Add the chicken, sea salt, garlic powder, pepper, tarragon, onions and mushrooms. Pour over the chicken broth. DO NOT ADD THE CREAM CHEESE OR SPAGHETTI YET. Cover and cook on LOW for 8 hours, or HIGH for 4 hours without opening the lid during the cooking time.

Cut the cream cheese into squares and add the slow cooker, cover. In the meantime cook the spaghetti according to the package directions.

After the cream cheese has had some time to melt. Take 2 forks and shred the chicken. Stir the sauce and chicken together. Add the cooked and drained pasta. Stir. Add the mozzarella cheese over the pasta and sauce. Cover for about 10 more minutes or until the cheese has melted. Serve and enjo