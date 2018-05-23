TDOT to suspend lane closures for Memorial Day weekend

JACKSON, Tenn. — Though there could still be a lot of people on the road this Memorial Day weekend, at least you will not have to worry about construction.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation announced Wednesday they will suspend all construction-related lane closures on interstates and state routes beginning at noon this Friday.

It will last until 6 a.m. Tuesday, May 29.

You may, however, still experience some lane closures while traveling through long-term construction projects.

AAA estimates more than 40 million people will travel this weekend.