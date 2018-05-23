Tracking Tropical Development in the Caribbean Sea

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. – Wednesday

After a hot afternoon with highs near 90°F it’ll still be a mild night. Under partly cloudy to mostly clear skies, temperatures will drop to the middle 60s. Dry weather continues tomorrow but the weekend looks wet! Expect another mainly dry day tomorrow but it’ll be hot! Under mostly sunny skies, temperatures will reach the lower 90s and it’ll only take 15 minutes or less to get a sunburn if you’re not wearing sunscreen, so be safe!

The National Hurricane Center has given the eastern Gulf of Mexico a 60% chance for tropical cyclone development in the next 5 days. This Memorial Day weekend, we could be under the influence of the first named storm of the 2018 Hurricane Season. This means, it could be a wet weekend! Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates!

