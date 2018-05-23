What’s New Wednesday: Samuel T. Bryant Distillery LLC

Sam Bryant was an aborist for 12 years or as he calls it a “tree doctor.”

“It allowed me to know about things about wood that a lot of people wouldn’t,” said Bryant.

He used his tree knowledge to open up Samuel T. Bryant Distillery LLC in Jackson.

“And that helped me make some of the products we make,” said Bryant.

Bryant and his father hand make vodka, moonshine, and whiskey. You can even take tours to see how it is all made.

“We have very unique products. We put our heart and soul. My name is on every bottle and I take that very seriously.

Guests seem to love it so far!

“We weren’t sure what we were getting when we showed up, but we got moonshine and tequila. We sampled everything and bought 4 bottles,” said customer Jason Floyd of Lebanon.

The distillery is located at 1331 Lower Brownsville Rd in Jackson. You can also host weddings or book other parties at their event space.