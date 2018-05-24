2 charged in string of 2016 robberies in Haywood County

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — Two people are now facing charges in a string of robberies around Haywood County in April 2016.

Cordarious Baltimore and Lacey Jeter are facing federal charges after three robberies near Brownsville.

Court documents say Baltimore and Jeter were involved in a robbery on April 20, 2016, at F & D Quick Stop in Brownsville, another robbery on April 22 at Discount Tobacco & More in Brownsville and another on April 25 at the Bells Express Truck Stop in Haywood County.

Both are facing charges of interference with interstate commerce.

Baltimore is facing additional weapons charges stemming from the robberies.