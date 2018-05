2 injured in overnight shooting in east Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — An overnight shooting sends two to a local hospital.

Police say the shooting happened around 12 a.m. Thursday at Royal Arms Apartments in east Jackson.

Police confirm two people went to the hospital. There is no word on their condition.

Officers say they do not have any suspects.

