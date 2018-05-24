INGREDIENTS
- 1⁄2cup butter
- 1 1⁄2cups white sugar
- 1⁄2cup packed brown sugar
- 1⁄2cup milk
- 4tablespoons cocoa
- 1pinch kosher salt
- 1⁄2cup creamy peanut butter (or chunky but is seems to make a more crumbly, dry cookie)
- 2teaspoons vanilla
- 3cups dry quick-cooking oats
DIRECTIONS
- Add the first six ingredients into a 4-quart sauce pan.
- Bring to a rolling boil and hold for 1 minute.
- Remove from heat.
- Add peanut butter into the hot mixture and stir until melted.
- Add in vanilla. (almond extract is good also, but I only use 1/2 teaspoon almond extract with 1 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract).
- Mix in the dry oats until they are completely coated.
- Drop cookies by tablespoonfuls onto wax paper.
- Let cool until set.