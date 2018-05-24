Cheese Steak Quesadillas

Set a large cast iron skillet over high heat. Pat steaks dry with a paper towel and season well on both sides with salt and pepper. Add 2 tablespoons avocado oil to the pan and allow to get hot. Carefully add the steaks to the hot pan—they should sizzle furiously!

Cook until nicely browned on the underside, about 3 minutes. Flip. Add 2 tablespoons of butter and allow to melt. Baste the hot butter on top of the steak with a spoon. Cook to desired doneness—I like mine at about 135ºF, which is medium-rare. Remove to a plate, cover with another plate, and allow to rest for at least 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, heat a 10-inch cast iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add remaining tablespoon of avocado oil. Add onions and cook until starting to get tender, about 5 minutes. Add bell pepper, season with salt and pepper, and cook until tender-crisp, about 7 minutes. Remove to a plate and wipe out the pan.

Assemble a quesadilla on a cutting board: Put down a tortilla and then put down 1/4 of the slices of cheese, peppers, and steak, in that order. Put another tortilla on top.

Meanwhile, heat the now-clean cast iron skillet over high heat. Add a tablespoon of butter and melt. Carefully transfer the quesadilla to the pan and immediately turn the heat down to medium-low. Cook until the underside is a nice golden brown, about 3 minutes. Flip and cook until the other side is golden brown as well, about 3 more minutes.

Repeat with remaining ingredients. Serve hot.