The Farm at Casey Jones Village kicks off Planters Day

JACKSON, Tenn.–The Farm at Casey Jones Village held its Planters Day, Thursday.

People came out to enjoy free, fun activities including agricultural demonstrations, tractor displays, a petting zoo, face painting, live music, & food provided by the Old Country Store.

“Most restaurants have much more then just a parking lot. But here in The Village, we have about 25 acres and so when they come up and they get to walk through and they see what’s growing and they get to ask questions and they see some of the things we are doing here,” said Juanita Shaw, organizer of Planters Day.

The Farm includes okra, squash and tomatoes.