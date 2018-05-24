Fresh Apple Cake

WBBJ Staff,

Ingredients

  • cups all-purpose flour
  • cups sugar
  • teaspoon baking soda
  • teaspoon salt
  • teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • eggs, lightly beaten
  • 1 1/4 cups canola oil or cooking oil
  • teaspoons vanilla
  • medium Granny Smith apples, peeled and chopped (3 cups)
  • cup chopped pecans or walnuts, toasted  (optional)

Directions

  1. Grease a 13x9x2-inch baking pan; set aside. In a very large bowl, combine flour, sugar, baking soda, salt and cinnamon; make a well in center of dry mixture and set aside.
  2. In a medium bowl, combine eggs, oil and vanilla; stir in apples and nuts. Add egg mixture to flour mixture, stirring just until moistened (batter will be stiff). Spread batter in prepared pan.
  3. Bake in a 350 degrees oven for 50 to 55 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool in pan on a wire rack for at least 1 hour. 
  4. It is best to leave this uncovered to maintain the “crispy” top.