‘Leadership Henry County’ aims to improve community

PARIS, Tenn. — A group of community members is coming together to better their town.

“Leadership Henry County allows people to get out of the office, get out of whatever profession they may be doing and see other areas,” said Travis McLeese, executive director of the Paris-Henry County Chamber of Commerce.

The program started more than 25 years ago, and each year they work on different projects to improve their community. This year, one group installed a Little Free Library at E.W. Grove School.

“We were split into two teams within our leadership team, and our team, we just talked about what we want to do and what would make a lasting impact, so we really did decide that we wanted something educational,” Betsy Allison, a member of Leadership Henry County, said.

Allison says there are already Little Free Libraries in their community, but none around the school, so they thought it would be the perfect location.

“I think we’re hoping it gives the kids an opportunity to read, read more,” Derek Hart, a member of Leadership Henry County, said.

The school librarian and book club will help maintain the little library and keep it stocked.

McLeese says Leadership Henry County is perfect for anyone wanting to know more about their community.

“Henry County is a special place, and to see people that will invest so much of their time and go above and beyond to do projects like this to give back, that’s exciting stuff,” McLeese said.

The second group of this year’s Leadership Henry County class will be at Eiffel Tower Park on June 8 to have their ribbon cutting for the bench they are donating to the park.