More information about asthma

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in every 13 Americans has asthma.

Asthma is a disease affecting the lungs and causing repeated episodes of wheezing, breathlessness, chest tightness and coughing.

Though asthma cannot be cured, there are things you can do to control it.

Avoid common triggers such as smoke, household pets, dust mites and pollen.

Staying up to date on vaccinations is also important since respiratory infections such as the flu can be serious for someone with asthma.

For more information on asthma, visit the CDC website at cdc.gov/asthma.