Mugshots : Madison County : 5/23/18 – 5/24/18 May 24, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, Marie Haynes Attempted murder Beverly Trantham Violation of probation, failure to appear, violation of community corrections Christopher Anderson Failure to appear Delphia Wardlow Failure to appear Elmer Williamson Driving on revoked/suspended license Gary Johnson Failure to appear Jakayla Helms Failure to appear Kenneth Ray Love Burglary of motor vehicle Kimberly Hopper Schedule II drug violations, failure to appear, violation of probation Mary Alice Hearn Shoplifting, theft of property Patricia Vaughn Harassment Rebecca Williams Criminal impersonation, failure to appear, schedule II drug violations Tondra Fuller Failure to appear Tony Curtis Oaks Failure to appear Vicente Rosado Failure to appear The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 5/23/18 and 7 a.m. on 5/24/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.