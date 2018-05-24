Mugshots : Madison County : 5/23/18 – 5/24/18

1/15 Marie Haynes Attempted murder

2/15 Beverly Trantham Violation of probation, failure to appear, violation of community corrections

3/15 Christopher Anderson Failure to appear

4/15 Delphia Wardlow Failure to appear



5/15 Elmer Williamson Driving on revoked/suspended license

6/15 Gary Johnson Failure to appear

7/15 Jakayla Helms Failure to appear

8/15 Kenneth Ray Love Burglary of motor vehicle



9/15 Kimberly Hopper Schedule II drug violations, failure to appear, violation of probation

10/15 Mary Alice Hearn Shoplifting, theft of property

11/15 Patricia Vaughn Harassment

12/15 Rebecca Williams Criminal impersonation, failure to appear, schedule II drug violations



13/15 Tondra Fuller Failure to appear

14/15 Tony Curtis Oaks Failure to appear

15/15 Vicente Rosado Failure to appear































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 5/23/18 and 7 a.m. on 5/24/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.