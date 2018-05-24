Schedule of events for 30th Buford Pusser Festival

The 30th annual Buford Pusser Festival kicked off Thursday night in Adamsville. The festival is scheduled to last through Saturday night at Adamsville City Park and the Buford Pusser Museum.

Thursday, May 24

5 p.m.: Festival opens, Adamsville City Park

5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. – Sheriff Buford Pusser Memorial Cup, USA Championship Wrestling featuring Bill Dundee and Dangerous Doug Gilbert will be competing for championship title.

7 p.m. – Elvis Impersonator Steve Warren will perform a free concert

Friday, May 25

8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.: Buford Pusser Bus Tour, bus loading starts at 8:30 a.m.

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.: The Good Times Band

8:30 p.m.: Bryan Moffitt

Saturday, May 26

8:30 a.m.: 30th Annual Buford Pusser Memorial 5K Run. Registration begins at 7 a.m., race begins at 8 a.m.

8 a.m. – 2 p.m.: Buford Pusser Car and Bike Show, hosted by Shiloh Area Hot Rods, Adamsville City Park

8 a.m. – 4 p.m.: Plein Air Art Festival and Competition, Renaissance on Main

11 a.m.: Opening Ceremonies honoring Law Enforcement Officer of the Year and the Fallen Law Enforcement Officers at Adamsville City Park

3 p.m.: Buford Pusser Storytelling at the Marty Community Center

Music from 1 p.m. – 8 p.m.: