Senior Expo celebrates Older Americans Month

JACKSON, Tenn.–The Area Agency on Aging & Disability hosted a Senior Expo in celebration of Older Americans Month Thursday in Jackson.

The agency is part of the Southwest Tennessee Development District. More than 400 people came to this year’s event called “Engage at every Age”at the Carl Perkins Civic Center.

It was a fun-filled sports themed day, open for seniors from eight West Tennessee counties..

Organizers say this event is a way to celebrate the contributions of older adults and to remind them how valuable they are to our community.

“They are finding at a national level that the thing that most contributes to early mortality is isolation, so the opportunity to get together to do fun activities and to share with each other think is of paramount importance,” said Shelley Hale, director of the Area Agency on Aging & Disability.

Those who attended came from local senior centers, assisted living and independent living homes.