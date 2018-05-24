TWRA holds public meeting to discuss Asian carp concerns in Tennessee River

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will hold a public meeting Thursday night in Paris to discuss concerns about Asian carp in the Tennessee River.

A longtime TWRA biologist and manager, Tim Broadbent, will be at the meeting. He has spent time studying the fish in Kentucky Lake.

The chief of TWRA’s fisheries division, Frank Fiss, says there are four species of non-native Asian carp that have populated Tennessee waters.

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. It is being held in the Enoch building at the Henry County fairgrounds at 517 Royal Oaks Drive.