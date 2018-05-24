Woman charged in hit-and-run outside mall in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police arrested a woman accused of hitting another woman with her car. Video of the incident went viral.

Marie Haynes appeared before a judge Thursday in Jackson City Court on an attempted first-degree murder charge. Haynes is accused of hitting a woman with a car Sunday in the parking lot outside Old Hickory Mall, according to an arrest warrant. Video of the incident went viral.

Attorney Daniel Taylor represents Haynes. He said she turned herself in Wednesday. “I’ve seen two different videos,” Taylor said. “They look like, you know, sort of like earlier and later.”

Police said Haynes and the victim got in a fight outside Chuck E. Cheese’s. Officers said afterward the victim approached the car and yelled at Haynes. Police said Haynes allegedly hit the victim with the vehicle, knocking her to the ground. While the victim was down, officers said Haynes backed the car up and tried to hit her again, then reportedly left.

The victim told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News she did not want to make a comment on camera out of fear of retaliation.

Police said the victim suffered a fractured arm and busted blood vessels in her eye. The prosecutor told the judge they have text messages from Haynes saying she wishes the victim had died.

“I’ll be talking to my client to prepare her for defense,” Taylor said. “We’ll be interviewing witnesses. We’ll be looking at any relevant evidence.”

Haynes is being held at the Madison County jail in lieu of $75,000 bond. She is scheduled to return to court at 1:30 p.m. June 21.