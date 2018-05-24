Women face additional charges in nail salon incident

JACKSON, Tenn. — Authorities filed new charges Thursday in connection with an incident at a nail salon in north Jackson.

Angela Henly and Teresa Trice appeared Thursday before a judge in Jackson City Court. Both face an aggravated assault charge.

They are accused of driving away Saturday with the Unique Nails business owner on the back of their car. Video of the incident went viral.

Police said the two pulled the victim off the vehicle by her hair then hit her repeatedly.

The judge set a $25,000 bond for both women.

Trice also faces a theft count. Police said she left the salon without paying for a pedicure.

Henly appeared in court Monday on a reckless endangerment charge.

Both women are scheduled to return to court at 1:30 p.m. June 21.