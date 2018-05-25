Benton County first responders receive life saving equipment

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. — AEDs, also known as automated external defibrillators, are a key tool for first responders, but until now the Benton County Sheriff’s Department has not had any in their patrol cars. That is why the Friends of Heart organization is donating 10 to the county.

“Our county is 60 miles long, just a little over 60. We’re up and down crooked roads and stuff, so these right here having them readily available, on the patrol cars, our officers trained to use them,” said Sheriff Kenny Christopher.

In an emergency situation, every second counts.

Benton County paramedic supervisor Scott Phifer said, “When we get to the scene, the police officers will actually be doing CPR. And they’ll have the AED already hooked up on them, it’ll be telling them if they need to be shocked or not.”

A Friends of Heart representative Emily Garner said, “Just in the past year, we’ve already donated out over 34 AEDs to the counties of West Tennessee, and we already have plans for four more to go out in the next couple of months.”

Sheriff Christopher said, “I just think it’s going to save a lot of lives over a period of time. This was well thought out on their part to get what they’ve done and do what they’ve done.”