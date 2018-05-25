Billy Schrivner baseball All-Star rosters announced

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Billy Schrivner High School baseball All-Star game will take place Thursday, May 31, at the Ballpark at Jackson. The game will begin at 6 p.m.

Leading the Red Team will be Rusty Thompson, the Bethel University head baseball coach. Jackson State Community College head baseball coach, Tyson Malik will lead the Gray Team.

The rosters are as followed:

Gray Team:

Colton McPeake (Scotts Hill)

Brandon Mileham (USJ)

Taylor Graves (Jackson Christian)

Charlie Darnall (USJ)

Corey Mitson (TRA)

Owen Bartholmew (Riverside)

Brent Moore (Haywood County)

Hayden Love (Crockett County)

Alex Langford (TRA)

Nate Wall (USJ)

Clay Medina (Lake County)

Kyle Griffin (South Side)

Dustin Moore (South Gibson)

Angel Rodriguez (Lake County)

Tyler Rivers (Lake County)

Tyrin Cox (South Side)

Thaddeus Puzdrakiewicz (USJ)

Hunter Beechum (Scotts Hill)

Kyle Stanford (USJ)

Cameron Berry (TRA)

Griffin Laird (USJ)

Eli Bivens (Crockett County)

Cameron Greer (Madison Academic)

Kyle Shaw (Haywood County)

Red Team:

Raleigh Odle (Riverside)

Gehrig Rabun (USJ)

Jonathan Alexander (Scotts Hill)

Carter Deer (West Carroll)

Tillman Mcrae (Haywood County)

Landon Wilson (Haywood County)

Colton Johnson (West Carroll)

Jared Hurst (South Side)

Hunter Hudson (Peabody)

Michael Dewitt (Crockett County)

Austin Whitaker (Ripley)

Drew Coley (South Side)

Krayton Woods (South Gibson)

Timothy Fields (Peabody)

Spencer Odle (Riverside)

Levi Schlesinger (South Gibson)

Brady Moore (Scotts Hill)

Landen Pickard (Peabody)

Blaize Neely (Chester County)

Harrison Taylor (Chester County)