City leaders tout downtown Jackson as the prefect place to take a lunch break

JACKSON, Tenn.–If you heard music in downtown Jackson Friday, there was a reason for it.

Jackson Downtown Development wants you to have some fun on your lunch break.

On Fridays, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., you can come to Fox Park and enjoy music.

“The community atmosphere we have downtown is a perfect setting to just hang out and eat your lunch and hear some music,” said Matt Altobell, director of the Jackson Downtown Development.

Fox Park is across from Jackson City Hall at the corner of Main and North Liberty Streets in downtown Jackson.