Crowder High School Reunion held in Decatur County

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn.–At the Parsons Civic Center, many came out to see an African attire fashion show, Friday night.

The event is a part of the Crowder High School Reunion.

Before 1925, there was no high school in Decatur County for African American students, so Professor David Carroll Crowder, the only licensed African American veterinarian in the state, opened the school for Decatur and surrounding counties.

In 1965, the school became an elementary school and a monument now honors Professor Crowder at the site.

I’m always happy to come back and see my old class mates, I’m hopping that we would continue with this school union its something that we look forward to,” said former student, Margaret Smith Beach.

The first reunion was in 1992. The Crowder High School Reunion is now held every other year.