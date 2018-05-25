Expect An Unsettled Memorial Day Weekend

Weather Update – 11:01 p.m. – Friday

We saw on and off showers and storms this afternoon. They begin to taper off for the night with a few areas seeing some light showers. Overall, it will be warm and muggy with temperatures staying in the low 70s, upper 60s and mostly cloudy skies.

TOMORROW:

Will be dry to start Saturday. The cloud cover keeps us slightly cooler than usual but expect the heating of the day to help fuel more storms that begin to pop-up by the middle of the day

Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with light winds out of the south. That southerly flow helps bring in that warm, moist air. Sunset times are becoming much later now as we enter the summer months, with the sun now setting after 8 p.m.

NEXT 3 DAYS:

Our holiday weekend will be anything but dry. Expect much of the same pattern as we stay dominated by this warm and humid air mass. Chance for rain does decrease for Memorial Day, but any outdoor plans can be interrupted by a brief shower or strong storm in the afternoon and evening, so plan accordingly.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online for more updates.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7Corallys

Facebook – facebook.com/corallystv

Email – cortiz@wbbjtv.com