Experts warn about pool safety as holiday weekend approaches

JACKSON, Tenn. — Pools across the country are getting ready to open which means people are diving in for a good time.

“It can be fun but you don’t want it to be tragic and tragic for the rest of your life,” Madison County Director of Emergency Management Marty Clemments said.

Safety experts are reminding parents to enforce pool safety before their kids make a big splash.

“The first thing you need to let your kids know is they need to obey they rules. They are there for a reason,” Clemments said.

“One of the biggest things is to always swim with somebody. Make sure somebody is aware that you are in the pool. If you have kids that are swimming make sure there is an adult watching,” Safety Coordinator for the Lyft Meagan Hardison said.

“If your child is unable to swim then they need to have life saving devices on their bodies,” Clemments said.

“Always good to have a first aid kit handy. Minor cuts and injuries,” Hardison said.

“Every once in a while do a scan of your pool. Look in the bottom of the pool, do a head count. That’s what lifeguards do in a public place,” Clemments said.

“The weather is actually looking pretty rough this memorial day,”Hardison said.

“Pay attention to the weather. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from the nearest cloud,” Clemments said.

“If we hear thunder we are getting everyone out of the pool. That’s even indoors,” Hardison said.

Experts say to never forget the basic rules.

“It’s always a good idea not to run. Everything is easy to get wet and it’s incredibly easy to fall.” Hardison said. “Sunscreen is a big thing. We recommend you apply it 15-20 minutes before going outside. Reapply it every two hours.”