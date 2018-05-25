High school graduate rides bike hundreds of miles for good cause

A recent high school graduate is riding his bike hundreds of miles for a good cause.

Wade Hahn started his journey Monday, leaving St. Louis Missouri, on a bike with the final stop being Panama City Beach, Florida. That’s more than 700 miles.

His dad is driving the whole trip in the van right behind him.

Hahn says he hopes this trip helps him find out who he is and raises money.

“Just decided it would be a cool thing to do you know to say I rode a bike from St. Louis to Florida, so I decided to do it and then put a cause to it.”

And what is that cause? “Community counseling for suicide and depression awareness,” Hahn said.

There is a go fund me page set up with all the donations going to community counseling.

To donate or stay up to date on Wade’s trip, visit the Seen On 7 section of our website.