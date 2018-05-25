Hub Club program set to reopen in early June

JACKSON, Tenn.–A new program is coming to Jackson to help kids and their parents.

There was a ribbon cutting Friday afternoon to celebrate the Hub Club program, a place they want you to “come play, learn, and stay out of harm’s way.” The program will focus on topics like teen pregnancy prevention. For parents, a program is offered to help raise capable kids.

Mt. Moriah Baptist Church Pastor Ronald Benton Sr. explains how this vision came to life.

“It’s been closed for a year and a half and I had a vision. I was going to build a place and then all of the sudden Area Relief Ministries blessed me and gave me the place. I have my staff ready and we’re just going to take it to a whole other level because we got a whole other devil,” said Pastor Benton.

The program will start taking applications next Friday, June 1. The doors open June 4.