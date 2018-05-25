Mugshots : Madison County : 5/24/18 – 5/25/18

1/17 Benjamin S Higgins Aggravated assault

2/17 Betty Ann Sails Failure to appear, vandalism, criminal trespass

3/17 David Wayne Gunn Violation of probation

4/17 Holly Edwards Failure to appear, violation of community corrections



5/17 Isaac Hansen Evading arrest, violation of registration law, driving on revoked/suspended license

6/17 Jerry Robinson Criminal trespass

7/17 Jullion Fain Culps Simple domestic assault

8/17 Justin Peterson Simple domestic assault



9/17 Lakesha Williams Violation of probation

10/17 Moriah Noel Quinn Failure to appear

11/17 Willie Pewette Failure to appear

12/17 Ricky Morris Failure to appear



13/17 Terrance Kilpatrick Failure to appear

14/17 Tracy Djuan Boyd Driving on revoked/suspended license

15/17 Tracy Quinn Failure to appear

16/17 Travon Roberson Driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to appear, violation of probation



17/17 William Starks Aggravated domestic assault



































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 5/24/18 and 7 a.m. on 5/25/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.