Mugshots : Madison County : 5/24/18 – 5/25/18 May 25, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/17Benjamin S Higgins Aggravated assault 2/17Betty Ann Sails Failure to appear, vandalism, criminal trespass 3/17David Wayne Gunn Violation of probation 4/17Holly Edwards Failure to appear, violation of community corrections 5/17Isaac Hansen Evading arrest, violation of registration law, driving on revoked/suspended license 6/17Jerry Robinson Criminal trespass 7/17Jullion Fain Culps Simple domestic assault 8/17Justin Peterson Simple domestic assault 9/17Lakesha Williams Violation of probation 10/17Moriah Noel Quinn Failure to appear 11/17Willie Pewette Failure to appear 12/17Ricky Morris Failure to appear 13/17Terrance Kilpatrick Failure to appear 14/17Tracy Djuan Boyd Driving on revoked/suspended license 15/17Tracy Quinn Failure to appear 16/17Travon Roberson Driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to appear, violation of probation 17/17William Starks Aggravated domestic assault The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 5/24/18 and 7 a.m. on 5/25/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.