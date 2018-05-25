Scattered T-Storms Return This Afternoon

Weather Update:

It will be sunny and warm through the afternoon hours today. Temperatures will quickly climb through the 70s and into the lower 80s through Noon today. By 1 or 2 PM though clouds will start to increase with thunderstorms developing through out the area. While there is not an inherent severe threat, some storms may be strong this afternoon with the main threat being with the main threats being very heavy rain, small hail and perhaps damaging winds in storms that end up collapsing in on themselves. The most active window for storms will be from basically after 1:00 PM through 6:00 or 7:00 PM. Storms should diminish with sunset tonight.

